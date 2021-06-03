Gautam Gambhir Foundation illegally stocked COVID-19 drug: Delhi HC told

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 06:27 pm

Delhi’s drug regulator found Gautam Gambhir's foundation guilty of unauthorized stocking, procurement, and distribution of Fabiflu.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir's foundation was found guilty of unauthorized stocking, procurement, and distribution of the medicine Fabiflu to COVID-19 patients, Delhi's drug controller body informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) also found Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Praveen Kumar guilty of similar offenses under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Court

Delhi HC asks drug controller to file status report

The DCGI was submitting a fresh report to the Delhi HC after the body was reprimanded for previously giving a clean chit to Gambhir's foundation. The Delhi HC asked the DCGI to file a status report on further progress in the case within six weeks. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 29. The DCGI said action would be taken without delay.

Quote

Drug controller was trying to protect these people: HC

According to Hindustan Times, the HC said that the amendment of the DCGI's report shows it was "trying to protect these people." It said, "When we rapped you then you came out with the truth. It's clearly evident...Don't put on a brave face today. We find that you have made a mistake and the good thing is that you have rectified your mistake."

Quote

'Gambhir caused shortage for genuine patients requiring medicines'

Further, the court said, "You (Gautam Gambhir) did charity and tried to help the people, but in that, you caused a shortage because of which genuine patients could not get the medicine. There could have been other ways of helping people."

Twitter Post

Here's how Gambhir reacted to the case

I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me - Sardar Bhagat Singh! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2021

Background

Gambhir, others were earlier given clean chit

Earlier, the DCGI had cleared Gambhir and Kumar in the case, however, the Delhi HC had dismissed this report. On Monday, a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh had ordered a fresh report. The court was hearing a plea filed by Deepak Kumar, which questioned how politicians could procure huge quantities of medicines—required for COVID-19 treatment—and distribute them, despite a shortage.

Information

Delhi HC had earlier asked police, DCGI to probe case

On May 7, the Delhi HC had ordered the police to lead a probe into the alleged hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medicines. Later, the HC asked the DCGI to conduct an independent probe, which gave a clean-chit to Gambhir and nine others.