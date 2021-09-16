2 Bihar boys find Rs. 900cr credited in their accounts

Two boys in Bihar find over Rs. 900 crore credited in their accounts.

Two school boys in Katihar district of Bihar were in for a strange surprise when they received more than a whopping Rs. 900 crore in their bank accounts. The mind-boggling amount left not only the boys but the entire village shell-shocked as many rushed to check their own account statements, hoping for a similar luck. A probe has been launched into the incident.

They were expecting some money to buy school uniforms

Both the boys live in Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat and hold accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. They were expecting to receive some money under a government scheme to buy their school uniforms. But when they went to a public internet center to check their statements, they were shocked to find crores of rupees credited into their accounts overnight.

Bank freezes the accounts, orders a probe

Asit Kumar, a Class 6 student, reportedly received over Rs. 6.2 crore while the other boy, Guru Charan Vishwas, got "richer" by as much as Rs. 900 crore. The village head also confirmed the matter. Branch manager Manoj Gupta stopped the withdrawal of money. Meanwhile, senior officials of the bank have been informed and a probe has been ordered.

Katihar DM seeks report from the bank

"I received information last evening that a huge sum has been found in the bank accounts of two boys. We are investigating it. We opened the...branch early this morning to check how it happened," said Katihar District Magistrate Udayan Mishra. "The amount was visible in their statements but the actual money wasn't in their account. I have sought a report from the bank."

A similar incident was reported from Khagaria

This is not the first such incident. It comes days after Ranjit Das, a man from Khagaria district, mistakenly received Rs. 5.5 lakh in his account due to a bank error. He, however, refused to return the money, claiming it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to him in view of his lockdown woes. Das now finds himself lodged in jail.