Intense cold wave set to hit Delhi-NCR next week

Temperatures likely to dip by 3-6 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) will experience a cold wave, with the mercury expected to go down to 3 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, cold wave condition is likely to hit Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and parts of the national capital from January 16 onwards.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi is undergoing its most prolonged cold wave spell in a decade, and it will only get colder for Delhiites, with the national capital set to see another temperature drop from next week.

On Wednesday, an independent weather expert also claimed that the temperatures next week could shoot as low as -4 degrees Celsius in North India.

Thick fog to cover Delhi, and other North Indian states

Thick fog is set to cover parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab over the next five days. An IMD official told the news agency PTI that large parts of north and northwestern India recorded below-normal minimum and maximum temperatures on most days in January before the western disturbance brought some relief from the bone-chilling cold.

IMD releases frostbite alert for people

The weather office has also alerted people of frostbite and directed them to minimize outdoor activities. "Eat vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. Avoid or limit outdoor activities," IMD's advisory said. A cold wave is declared in the plains if the minimum temperature drops to four degrees Celsius, almost four notches under normal.

Cold wave between January 16 and 18

The Met department also predicted a cold wave over many places in the national capital and its neighboring areas between January 16 and 18. "Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 4-6°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India during next three days and no significant change thereafter," the weather office stated on Saturday.

January 2023 is coldest in 23 years

In January alone, the capital has reported nearly 50 hours of dense fog. As per reports, this makes it the third worst spell of cold wave this century. The thick layer of fog with high moisture levels completely swallowed the Indo-Gangetic plains and is the reason behind the ongoing spell of intense chilliness. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 10.2 degrees Celsius.