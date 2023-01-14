Delhi

CBI raids Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office

CBI raids Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 14, 2023, 04:36 pm 1 min read

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office raided by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday. The AAP leader confirmed the news by taking to his official Twitter account and said that the CBI is welcomed. He also claimed that the investigation agency raided his house and office but found nothing.

I have done nothing wrong, says Sisodia

Taking to social media, Sisodia wrote in Hindi, "Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even searched my village." "Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi," he further wrote.

Delhi Deputy CM's tweet on the CBI raid

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023