Delhi

Delhi hit-and-run case: 11 policemen on PCR, picket duty suspended

Delhi hit-and-run case: 11 policemen on PCR, picket duty suspended

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 13, 2023, 05:03 pm 3 min read

The Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were deployed for PCR and picket duty on the route where a car killed Anjali Singh

The Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were deployed for PCR and picket duty on the route where Anjali Singh was killed after a car dragged her under for 13 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Internal disciplinary action was initiated against the personnel following an MHA directive on Thursday, which also instructed the accused to be charged with murder.

Why does this story matter?

Singh (20) was returning from a party in the early hours of New Year's Day when a car rammed into her scooter and sped away. However, the victim was caught in the car's axle and was dragged along.

The accused earlier said they were unaware of it but later revealed that they didn't stop to rescue her, fearing a murder case against them.

Issue show-cause notice to investigating officer: MHA to commissioner

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said five policemen on two police pickets and six in three PCR vans were suspended in Rohini district. The suspended cops include two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and a constable. The MHA has also directed the commissioner to issue a show-cause notice to the investigating officer (IO) for lack of proper probe into the matter.

FSL submits blood sample report to the police

The development came after a report by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh highlighted the lapses in the police response in the case. Meanwhile, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini submitted Singh's blood sample report to the Delhi Police, which would reveal if she had consumed alcohol on the fateful night. The FSL will submit her viscera report to the police by 5 pm.

Court dismissed bail plea of car owner

Delhi's Rohini court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Ashutosh Bharadwaj, one of the seven accused in the case. Bharadwaj's counsel argued that he wasn't present in the car when the incident occurred, but the Delhi Police resisted, saying that he misled the probe and harbored the other accused in the case. Five occupants of the car were arrested immediately after the incident.

Over 10 police vans tried tracking the car but failed

More than ten vehicles, including the night patrolling unit and PCR vans, were reportedly deployed to catch the vehicle that rammed into the victim's scooter. It was reported that three PCR vans from Aman Vihar, Hoshambi border, and Kanjhawala areas attempted to track the vehicle in question but failed to do so amid thick fog and the car slipping into narrow lanes.