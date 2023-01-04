Delhi

Delhi accident: Probe friend who fled away, says DCW chief

Delhi accident: Probe friend who fled away, says DCW chief

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 04, 2023, 10:19 am 3 min read

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded a probe against Nidhi, Anjali's friend, who fled home leaving her friend behind

After Nidhi, the friend of Anjali Singh—who died after being dragged by a car for 13 kilometers in Delhi—appeared before the media and claimed the deceased was drunk before the accident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal questioned her trustworthiness. Demanding a probe against Nidhi, Maliwal tweeted how she could be believed after she fled home, leaving behind her friend to die.

Why does this story matter?

Singh was returning from a New Year party when five drunk men in a car rammed into her scooter and sped away.

She got stuck in the car's axle and was dragged for 13 km without being stopped at any checkpoint.

It was found later that her friend was with her when the car hit them, but she fled home and didn't come forward.

Both women were fighting, says hotel manager

The manager of the hotel, where the party was organized, said that both women were quarreling before leaving the hotel at 1:30 am. He asked them to stop fighting, following which they left on the scooter. CCTV footage shows both of them fighting and then leaving the hotel with Nidhi driving the scooter. Nidhi said they were arguing because Singh insisted on driving.

Police have detained friends for questioning

Nidhi said that they went to the hotel to meet some friends who had a room booked there, which the hotel management confirmed. The Delhi Police have detained the friends for questioning. Nidhi said Singh had drunk a lot and was not in her senses, but pressured the former to let her drive, following which they swapped seats.

Singh threw tantrums, had a close shave, claims Nidhi

Nidhi said that Singh threatened to jump off the vehicle if not allowed to drive. After getting to drive the scooter, Singh almost rammed into a truck, but Nidhi claimed she managed to apply the brakes on time despite being on the pillion seat. This happened minutes before the car hit their scooter, tossing Nidhi off the pillion seat, and mowing Singh down.

Nidhi didn't inform Singh's family or police: Maliwal

आज जब पुलिस ने अंजलि की “दोस्त” को पकड़ा तो वो TV पे आके अंजलि के बारे में ऊल जलूल बकवास कर रही है। जो लड़की अपनी दोस्त को सड़क पर मरता देख उसकी मदद करने की जगह घर जाकर सो गयी, उसपे कैसे विश्वास किया जा सकता है?



अंजलि का “Character Assassination” शुरू हो चुका है, जनता समझदार है। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 3, 2023

If they were fighting, police should've been called: Maliwal

Maliwal castigated Nidhi for trying to assassinate Singh's character and demanded accountability from the hotel management for kicking the women out late at night. She said if the women were drunk and fighting, the police should have been called. She also demanded proof of intoxication.

No loud music was playing in the killer car: Nidhi

After the accident, Nidhi said she yelled to stop the car but the accused sped away, allegedly unaware of the body stuck under. The accused driver claimed that he felt something stuck under the car, but others asked him to continue driving. The accused earlier claimed that they couldn't hear the screams because of loud music playing in the car, which Nidhi dismissed.