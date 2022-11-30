Politics

Punjab: Agriculture workers protest outside CM Bhagwant Mann's residence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 30, 2022

The protesters are demanding wage-hike for agriculture workers

A massive protest was held outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, Punjab. The protest is being organized by the trade unions to press their demand for wage hikes for agriculture workers. Protesters clashed with police, who used batons to contain the gathering. Notably, Mann is currently in Gujarat to campaign for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the elections.

What are the protesters demanding?

According to NDTV, the protesters are demanding the minimum daily wages under MGNREGA be raised to Rs. 700. They also demanded the implementation of the 5-marla land scheme. The protest had been announced earlier by the trade unions. On Wednesday, protesters assembled near the Patiala Bypass and began moving toward the CM residence, prompting action from the police.