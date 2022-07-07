India

Meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr. Gurpreet Kaur

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 07, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

This is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur in 2015, and they have two children. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani).

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann got married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur at his Chandigarh residence on Thursday. Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha attended the private low-key ceremony. This is Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur in 2015, and they have two children.

Kaur (32) belongs to the Pehowa area of Haryana's Kurukshetra district. Her father Inderjit Singh Natt is a farmer, while her mother is a homemaker. Her father was also reportedly the sarpanch of Madanpur village. She is the youngest of three sisters, and her siblings are settled abroad. She pursued her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Mullana.

Kaur, lovingly called 'Gopi', had enrolled for MBBS in 2013 and completed it in 2018, PTI reported. Her neighbors in Pehowa said that they were thrilled that 'Gopi Didi' was getting married, that too, to the CM. Kaur was reportedly approached by Mann's mother and sister to marry the 48-year-old CM. Kaur and Mann are reportedly family friends, and she often visited his house.

The comedian-turned-politician became a first-time Lok Sabha MP in 2014 from Punjab's Sangrur. A year later, he got divorced from his wife. He had reportedly said that he wasn't being able to give time to his family because of politics as he had chosen politics over his family. He had again won the Lok Sabha polls from Sagrur in 2019.