Tihar Jail DG transferred for accepting money from conman Sukesh

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 04, 2022, 05:35 pm 3 min read

The Directorate General (DG) of Tihar jail, Sandeep Goyal, was on Friday transferred after allegations surfaced that he had helped conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar "live a luxurious life inside the jail." It is alleged that the DG of south Asia's largest prison complex in Delhi, received Rs. 12.5 crore from Sukesh, who is imprisoned at the complex since last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tihar jail, a highly secured jail, is again in the news for allegedly 'ensuring luxurious facilities' for one of India's top "fraudsters."

In addition to multiple cases, he is being prosecuted in a money laundering case of Rs. 200 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per ED, Suresh has gifted Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts.

Allegation 'Luxurious facility inside jail'

Goyal, a 1989 batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been accused of managing facilities for the conman inside the jail. It is said that Chandrasekhar has been given television, a refrigerator, and access to a mobile phone inside the top jail. It is also alleged that under Goyal's supervision, records of Chandrasekhar's meeting with outsiders were not recorded.

Investigation Sanjay Beniwal appointed new DG

Amid the controversy, Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi VK Saxena attached Goyal to police headquarters, while Police Commissioner Sanjay Beniwal has been made the new DG of the prison. As part of the investigation, around 80 officials at the jail are being investigated by Delhi Police into the alleged case of helping Chandrasekhar and getting bribes from him.

Access 'Celebrities inside the jail'

It is also being told that celebrities who wanted to meet the conman in the jail were allowed without any permission, and records of their visits were also not maintained. In September, India Today learned "that four small-time actors and models, Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar while he was lodged in Delhi jail."

A report 'Committed frauds with his celebrity wife'

According to The Indian Express, "Chandrasekhar conned people along with his actress wife, Leena Maria Paul. He has been in and out of jail since 2017 when he was arrested for allegedly taking money from AIADMK rebel leader TTV Dinakaran to bribe an Election Commission official." From the kin of a CBI official to top politicians, Chandrasekhar utilized every opportunity to make money.

Claim Paid Rs. 50 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar claimed that he had given Rs. 10 crore to now jailed AAP minister in the Delhi government, Satyendar Jain, as "protection money." He made the claim in a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi saying he has paid a total of Rs. 50 crore to the party since 2015 as he was promised a party position in south India.

Information A brief introduction of Chandrasekhar

Conman Chandrasekhar, who is in his 30s, hails from Bengaluru. He started duping people on his home turf when he was 17 years old to lead a luxurious life, as per police. He has duped several high-profile people, including Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh, of several crores of rupees.