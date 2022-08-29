Politics

AAP vs BJP: Kejriwal's trust vote in Delhi Assembly today

AAP vs BJP: Kejriwal's trust vote in Delhi Assembly today

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 29, 2022, 11:29 am 3 min read

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP does not want to fight against corruption but wants to grab power by deceit with 'Operation Lotus'.

Amid high political tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will table a trust vote to prove his strength in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, ANI reported. In a stormy session, Kejriwal will attempt to prove that all AAP MLAs support him, despite the BJP's alleged attempt to have them switch teams. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BJP and AAP have been embroiled in a scathing political battle over alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the same case earlier in August.

The development comes at a time when intelligence agency (CBI/ED/IT) raids against opposition leaders have raised concerns about their misuse by the BJP-led central government.

Vote What exactly did Kejriwal say?

After alleging last week that BJP had offered Rs. 20 crore to AAP MLAs to roll over, Kejriwal said, "I want to bring a motion of confidence in the Assembly." The AAP chief wishes to prove that BJP's "Operation Lotus Delhi" had become "Operation Kichad (mud pile)." "Operation Lotus" is purportedly a BJP tactic used to topple governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.

MLAs Trust vote after AAP's show of strength

Kejriwal further alleged the BJP does not want to fight against corruption but wants to grab power by deceit with "Operation Lotus." After claiming the BJP wants to take 40 AAP MLAs to topple their government, Kejriwal called for a meeting to showcase the party's strength last week. He is all set to take the majority test on Monday after tabling a confidence motion.

Infogram Post What is the seat share in Delhi Assembly?

BJP How has the saffron party responded?

The BJP dismissed the AAP's claims and said the party was indulging in "theatrics" to divert attention, reported Zee News. Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted on Monday, "Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise." The saffron party has also denied poaching allegations leveled by the AAP.

Meeting AAP's show of strength

As mentioned earlier, Kejriwal chaired a meeting with his MLAs at his residence last week amid allegations of an "MLA buyout." While 53 of 62 MLAs showed up, the remaining confirmed their loyalties virtually. Kejriwal and AAP MLAs visited the Rajghat later and prayed for the failure of "Operation Lotus" at Mahatama Gandhi's grave. "Not a single MLA has accepted BJP's offer," Kejriwal claimed.

Manish Sisodia Won't bow down, says Sisodia

Last week, Sisodia alleged that the BJP had contacted him to join the party saying all cases against him would be closed. "I want to say to the BJP—I am the descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but won't bow down in front of the corrupt," he tweeted. The AAP leader stressed that all cases against him are false.

Case What exactly is the CBI probing?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: -Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy resulted in a massive loss for public coffers. -Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. -The AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that starting August 1, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.