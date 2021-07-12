Janpath Market shut down following violation of COVID-19 protocols

The Janpath Market is closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order

The Delhi government on Monday ordered the closure of Janpath Market for the violation of COVID-19 protocols and for not following the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), according to an order. "The Janpath Market is, hereby, closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order and for not following COVID-19 appropriate behavior norms," the Delhi government said in the order.

Markets reopened from June 7 following lifting of lockdown

"The Director (Enforcement), NDMC, and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," it added. Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan of the city government.

Several other markets were also shut recently by DDMA

Markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those shut in recent weeks by the DDMA for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Laxmi Nagar market was earlier shut till July 5

On June 30, the Laxmi Nagar main market and some nearby marketplaces were closed by the East Delhi district administration till July 5 following a violation of COVID-19 protocols, officials. In an order issued, Sonika Singh, Chairperson of the DDMA (East District), said, "The shopkeepers were unable to comply with COVID-19 protocols due to large footfall."

Markets were being made a soft target: CTI Chairman

Reacting to the order, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had said the markets were being made a soft target. "There are about 950 small and big markets in Delhi, out of which even 50 markets will not see crowds. There is no business due to COVID-19," CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said. "Markets and traders are the backbones of the economy," he added.