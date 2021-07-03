Delhi police to organize public hearing camps every Saturday

The 'Jan Sunwai' camps will be organized by all Assistant Commissioners of Police on Commissioner Balaji Srivastava's directions

Public hearing camps will be held at police stations every Saturday between 4 pm and 6 pm, officials said on Friday. The "Jan Sunwai" camps will be organized by all Assistant Commissioners of Police on Commissioner Balaji Srivastava's directions to ensure speedy redressal of public grievances, they said. Srivastava took additional charge as the commissioner on Wednesday after the retirement of incumbent SN Shrivastava.

Details

Srivastava is a 1988-batch IPS officer

He was earlier posted as Delhi Police's Special Commissioner (Vigilance). A 1988-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, he has previously worked as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry and Mizoram and Special Commissioner, Intelligence, Economic Offences Wing and Special Cell in the national capital.

Planning

He held an agenda-setting meeting with the top police brass

After taking charge as the police commissioner, Srivastava held an agenda-setting meeting with the top police brass at police headquarters. He discussed priority areas and the road map for Delhi Police in the coming days, officials said. Meanwhile, in some districts, the hearing camp has been kept from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Guidelines

Street crime, women's safety, COVID-19 protocols among core focus areas

Street domination to curb street crime, the direct public interface at the district level for grievance redressal, ensuring women's safety, the welfare of the personnel, and initiating anti-terror measures are among the priority areas, they said. Srivastava also laid an emphasis on the implementation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority's guidelines to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behavior, they added.