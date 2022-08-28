Politics

Election to choose new Congress president on October 17

The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi presided over the meeting virtually as she is overseas for health check-ups.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, approved the presidential election schedule on Sunday, according to NDTV. The election will take place on October 17, and the votes will be counted on October 19, it said. The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi presided over the meeting virtually as she is overseas for health check-ups.

The meeting comes at a time when the party is reeling after the surprising departure of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday. In a letter to Gandhi, he slammed Rahul Gandhi for demolishing the party and ending the whole consultation structure. On Saturday, another prominent leader from Telangana MA Khan announced his resignation from the party.