ECI likely to announce Gujarat assembly polls schedule today

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 03, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

Earlier, ECI only declared dates of Himachal Pradesh although generally poll schedules for Gujarat and Himachal are announced together as the tenure of both state Assemblies ends 40 days apart

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for Assembly polls in Gujarat on Thursday. A total of 182 Assembly constituencies of Gujarat will go to polls and nearly 4.9 crore voters will exercise their franchise, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. Opinion polls indicate that the incumbent BJP could win while facing competition from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Context Why does this story matter?

Gujarat will witness a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

AAP head honcho and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, eyeing a significant vote share.

The recent Morbi bridge collapse which claimed the lives of 134 people could impede the BJP's bid, although the ruling party is expected to push through.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel most favored choice

Incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel emerged as the most favored choice in opinion polls. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats. After a series of defections, however, the grand old party was left with 62 members in the state Assembly. On the other hand, BJP had won 99 seats but it presently has 111 MLAs following turncoats joining the fold.

Model Code of Conduct Model Code of Conduct to come into force

The Model Code of Conduct is expected to come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. Poll booths dedicated to and managed exclusively by women will be set up. All booths will be on the ground floor and have ramps for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). The postal ballot facility will be extended for voters aged over 80 years.

Security Security, other measures at polling booths

All critical/vulnerable polling stations will be identified and an adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel will be deployed. The borders of the poll-bound states will be sealed to restrict movement. Half of the booths should have webcasting of voting. Some districts have done 100% earlier. Polling stations shall be equipped with sanitizers, masks, and other medical equipment to handle health emergencies.