Gujarat: Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll reaches 141
As the rescue operations on the Machchhu River are drawing to a close, the number of deaths in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat reportedly reached 141, with several still feared missing on Monday. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident. An FIR was filed against the private company in charge of the bridge's management and maintenance.
- The 140-year-old colonial-era cable suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, reportedly when 400-500 people were on it.
- Notably, the bridge was reopened only five days before the collapse after being closed for six-seven months for renovation.
- Locals, along with rescue and relief units, rushed to help people affected, while political leaders expressed grief over the mishap.
The accident is one of the world's most devastating bridge collapses in decades. Popularly called the Jhulto Pul (hanging bridge), the 230-meter-long structure is a property of the Morbi Municipality, which signed a 15-year contract with Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.) for its upkeep and ticketing in March this year. The company was allowed to raise the ticket price by Rs. 2 annually.
Several people who had a close shave with the accident said some youngsters began to shake the bridge for fun on Sunday. Some returned halfway from the bridge, fearing it might snap. They said they tried to alert the on-duty staff about it, but their complaints were neglected as the staffers were busy selling tickets saying there was no system to control the crowd.
Four-year-old boy Jiyansh Faldu miraculously survived the bridge collapse but his parents, Hardik and Mirabai Faldu, died. Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, Indian Army, Air Force's Garud commandos, and Navy for the rescue and relief operations.
The mishap could have a major impact on the upcoming Gujarat elections for which political parties are campaigning in full swing. PM Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan, canceled his Ahmedabad roadshow following the tragedy. Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also canceled his roadshow in Adampur, Haryana, on Monday ahead of a bye-election there.