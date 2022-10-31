India

Gujarat: Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll reaches 141

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 31, 2022, 01:46 pm 3 min read

Morbi bridge collapse: Contract company charged under Sections 304, 308, and 114 of the Indian Penal Code

As the rescue operations on the Machchhu River are drawing to a close, the number of deaths in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat reportedly reached 141, with several still feared missing on Monday. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident. An FIR was filed against the private company in charge of the bridge's management and maintenance.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 140-year-old colonial-era cable suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, reportedly when 400-500 people were on it.

Notably, the bridge was reopened only five days before the collapse after being closed for six-seven months for renovation.

Locals, along with rescue and relief units, rushed to help people affected, while political leaders expressed grief over the mishap.

Information Contract company had full responsibility of upkeep, ticketing

The accident is one of the world's most devastating bridge collapses in decades. Popularly called the Jhulto Pul (hanging bridge), the 230-meter-long structure is a property of the Morbi Municipality, which signed a 15-year contract with Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.) for its upkeep and ticketing in March this year. The company was allowed to raise the ticket price by Rs. 2 annually.

Twitter Post Bridge reopened without fitness certificate

Gujarat Home Minister has no answers to give on why there was no fitness certificate for the Morbi bridge and walks away on being questioned on responsibility. Well done @TanushreePande for trying to hold power accountable https://t.co/KpFSEhAVLY — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 31, 2022

Twitter Post People called for corrupt officials, leaders to be held accountable

Not just extremely sad on bridge collapse in #Morbi but also very angry. Because it was a tragedy in waiting



For some time now, bridge collapse, roads caving in, dams breaching is happening quite often



It’s corruption, nothing else.



Just see some news from past few months:

1/n pic.twitter.com/yT4QCZvvZn — Gurdeep Singh Sappal (@gurdeepsappal) October 30, 2022

Youngsters shook bridge Bridge staffers paid no heed despite complaints

Several people who had a close shave with the accident said some youngsters began to shake the bridge for fun on Sunday. Some returned halfway from the bridge, fearing it might snap. They said they tried to alert the on-duty staff about it, but their complaints were neglected as the staffers were busy selling tickets saying there was no system to control the crowd.

Information 4-year-old survives, parents dead

Four-year-old boy Jiyansh Faldu miraculously survived the bridge collapse but his parents, Hardik and Mirabai Faldu, died. Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, Indian Army, Air Force's Garud commandos, and Navy for the rescue and relief operations.

Elections PM Modi, Kejriwal cancel their roadshows

The mishap could have a major impact on the upcoming Gujarat elections for which political parties are campaigning in full swing. PM Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan, canceled his Ahmedabad roadshow following the tragedy. Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also canceled his roadshow in Adampur, Haryana, on Monday ahead of a bye-election there.