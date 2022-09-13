India

Hyderabad: 8 dead in major fire accident at e-scooter showroom

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 13, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

Hyderabad: The fire is under control and those injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Eight people died and many were injured after a massive fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom in Hyderabad on Monday night. The fire reportedly erupted at the showroom on the ground floor and spread to Hotel Ruby Pride located above it, on the building's upper floors. PM Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs. 2L for the kin of the deceased.

Details Fire at ground floor, spread above

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the e-scooter recharging unit of Ruby Electric Scooters on the ground floor of the building in Secunderabad caught fire, and the smoke overpowered those in the hotel. About 25 guests were stuck there when the fire erupted. Viral videos showed people attempting to jump out of the windows. Eight people died due to asphyxiation, while many suffered burns.

Twitter Post Watch: People jump out of hotel windows to escape

A fire broke out in an Electrical Bike Showroom in Secundrabad causing thick smoke and flames. Several guests staying in a lodge located on the upper floor of the building were trapped. Firemen trying to rescue all. At least two casualties were reported. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/3WnqzOfbs6 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 12, 2022

Twitter Post Watch: Fire at multistory building in Hyderabad

Eight killed in #Secunderabad lodge after #MassiveFire at Ruby #ElectricScooter showroom in ground floor spread engulfed guests; over 20 people were residing; some suffocated because of smoke, others jumped from building to save themselves suffered injuries @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/CoYYnPI4fR — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) September 13, 2022

Fire Cause of fire yet to be ascertained

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire. Hyderabad Police Deputy Commissioner Chandana Deepti said, "We don't know if it started because of over-charging [of e-scooters] and then spread or whether it started elsewhere." The fire has been brought under control and those injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, NDTV reported. Many stuck in the fire were rescued using crane ladders.

Details Scooters may have been kept on charging mode

Four of the deceased have been identified, and they hailed from Chennai, Delhi, and Vijayawada, the police told The Indian Express. All 40 electric bikes, purportedly kept on the charging mode in the showroom, were gutted. The police have so far booked the building and showroom owners. The Telangana government has announced a Rs. 3 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Twitter Post Fire broke out on Monday night

The fire broke out last night around 9.30. The fire started in the basement, where a lot of electric bikes were parked. We don't know the origin of the fire as yet. 8 people have died some are hospitalised. A case has been registered: Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad https://t.co/6MwdNqzFKh pic.twitter.com/yerNKV4fqc — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Building Probe ordered, police investigation underway

The Telangana Police registered a case and are also investigating the breakdown of the building safety systems, including water sprinklers that failed to work. Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mehmood Ali also ordered a probe to establish the cause of the fire. "Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died," he told NDTV.

Compensation Prime minister announces compensation

PM Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the incident. He said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families." Further, the PM announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).