Snowfall, heavy rain likely in several states, courtesy western disturbance

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 03, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

It has further said that southern parts of the country will witness heavy rain over the next five days starting Wednesday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain and snowfall in several parts of India in the coming days. The department has predicted reasonably light to moderate rainfall, and snowfall until this weekend due to western disturbances in north India. It has further said that southern parts of the country will witness heavy rain over the next five days starting Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact parts of the country's Himalayan region from Friday while the plains may witness it from Saturday.

The disturbance, which is the prime source of rainfall and snowfall in the northern parts of the country during the winter season, will add to the below-normal temperature as several parts received snowfall recently.

Region 'Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala may receive heavy rainfall'

The IMD has said that Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive scattered, light to moderate rain, and snowfall until this weekend. In southern India, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days, as per the meteorological department.

Twitter Post Tweet by IMD

Significant Weather Features Dated 02.11.2022

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Karaikal and Kerala Mahe during 02nd–06th November; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2022

Forecast 'Normal to above normal rainfall in most parts of country'

Earlier this month, the department predicted that the rainfall in the southern peninsula during the month of November will most likely remain above the normal range (> 123% of Long Period Average). "Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except some parts of the south peninsula, northwest, northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely," the IMD said.

Twitter Post Rainfall and temperature in November

India Meteorological Department, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/XdQqbDseiL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2022

Information What is western disturbance?

From November to March, northern parts of India are mostly dependent on the Western disturbances - an extratropical cyclone that originates in the Mediterranean region - for rainfall. According to Skymet, "The tropical cyclones that originate in the Caspian Sea or the Mediterranean Sea move across Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan before arriving in India, where it is filled with moisture."