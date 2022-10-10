Politics

Ahead of Munugode bypoll, TRS flags BJP candidate's multicrore project

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 10, 2022

BJP's Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has threatened to file defamation case against TRS leader KTR over corruption allegations leveled against him.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has launched a fresh attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by accusing a member of the saffron party of corruption. It has sought disqualification of the BJP candidate for the upcoming Munugode bypoll, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, alleging he switched over to the BJP from Congress after getting a coal mining contract worth Rs. 18,000 crore from the Centre.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes at a time when TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is eyeing a pivotal role in national politics with the proposed "Third Front" in mind to challenge the BJP.

Last week, he even renamed the TRS as "Bharat Rashtra Samithi" (BRS), launching it as a national party.

Experts saw this as a symbol of protest against the Centre's apathy toward Telangana.

A delegation of TRS leaders on Sunday demanded Reddy's disqualification during a meeting with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. They also a written complaint saying Reddy should be disqualified based on his alleged confession about the said contract. They claimed Reddy admitted in a television interview that he obtained the multi-crore contract while he was with the Congress, but joined the BJP later.

Interview What exactly triggered the controversy?

Reportedly, Reddy claimed in a recent TV appearance he wanted to join the BJP for three years, while the contract was awarded to his company only recently. He added that joining the BJP was unrelated to his business. Last week, however, TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) tweeted a video of Reddy's interview, claiming he joined the BJP in exchange for the contract.

Twitter Post Video excerpts of Reddy's interview shared on Twitter

Ok, hear it👇direct from Horse’s mouth.



The contract awarded to @krg_reddy's company is worth a Whopping Rs.18,000 Cr. The writing is on the wall, so no more confusion on why he joined the #BJP

Reaction Reddy threatens to sue TRS leader

Meanwhile, Reddy has threatened to sue KTR for spreading "baseless charges" against him. "It's time to call spade a spade. I openly challenge Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. I am giving you 24 hrs time. Either you prove the allegation leveled against me about the quid-pro-quo nexus or be ready to face defamation (sic)," he said in a tweet earlier.

Its time to call spade a spade.



I openly challenge Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. Mr.@KTRTRS



I am giving you 24 hrs time.



Either you prove the allegation levelled against me about the quid-pro-quo nexus or be ready to face defamation.

Response Saffron party defends Reddy

Defending Reddy, G Vivek Venkataswamy, the head of the BJP's Munugode campaign committee, has claimed that the contract awarded to Reddy's family-owned business was not illegal. He also claimed that Reddy's company was the lowest bidder for the Coal India-initiated international tender. He further alleged that the TRS has, in the past, illegally given out multiple high-cost coal mining contracts while robbing the state.