Why are RSS, BJP fighting Congress over 'burning' khaki shorts?

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 12, 2022, 10:05 pm 2 min read

The BJP claimed that the post instigated violence and hurt nationalists.

A tweet by the Indian National Congress (INC) triggered a major political row on Monday with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blaming the grand old party for instigating violence The BJP said that Congress was resorting to "old tricks" after the latter posted a picture of khaki shorts, the old uniform of RSS members, set on fire.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Congress launched its grand 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' last week in an attempt to revive its position as the main opposition party.

A big political move in the run-up to the 2024 polls, the Congress has been running a massive social media campaign for its promotion.

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the march, has been vocal against BJP's 'agenda' to divide the nation.

Details What did the Congress say?

Amid its 3,570-km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress tweeted out a picture of a khaki knicker set on fire and said, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS...." The Congress was making the obvious reference as part of its social media campaign for the 150-day-long yatra across India.

Twitter Post Take a look at the social media post

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

Reaction How did the saffron party react?

The BJP claimed that the post "instigated violence, hurt nationalists, and exposed the lies of the Bharat Jodo Yatra". Manmohan Vaidya, RSS General Secretary said, "They have harbored hatred and contempt for us for a long time. Their earlier generations too tried to stop RSS but we kept growing." Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the post reflected a "shameful mindset".

Twitter Post 'Congress indulging in Bharat Todo'

Such a shameful tweet representing such a shameful mindset.

Congress Party is not even hiding its true intentions. In the garb of ‘Bharat Jodo’, it is indulging in ‘Bharat Todo’. India will not forgive them for their intentions of hurting nationalists! https://t.co/EgG3mE9L4X — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2022

Quote Congress defends move, says those who stoke fires…

Speaking to the media, Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh said, "Those who stoke the fires of hatred, bigotry and prejudice, must be prepared to take some things back in the same coin...If they are aggressive, we will be double aggressive," The Indian Express reported.

Retort 'Congress is evil'

Additionally, a controversial figure himself, BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya said that Congress has always thrived on violence. "A party that has thrived on organized violence, from Nellie to Bhagalpur, from Khairlanji to Godhra, from Hashimpura to the Sikh genocide, can never Jodo Bharat... Congress is evil," he said. BJP MP Prakash Javadekar cited this as an "attack" on the "foundation" of Indian democracy.