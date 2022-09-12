India

CBI to probe Sonali Phogat death case, says Goa CM

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 12, 2022, 02:41 pm 3 min read

The family of the 42-year-old celebrity also met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar last month to request a transfer of the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon probe the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Tik-Tok star Sonali Phogat. The development comes after a Khap mahapanchayat demanding a CBI probe into her murder was organized in Phogat's hometown Hisar on Sunday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he will write a letter to the Home Ministry to transfer the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Phogat's death shocked many in the entertainment and political circles.

She died under mysterious circumstances while on a visit to Goa.

CCTV videos showed her being forced to drink on the dance floor of a famous restaurant, Curlie's.

While first touted as a heart attack, the police registered a murder case following the postmortem and arrested six people, including the owner of Curlie's restaurant.

CBI 'Case being transferred on people's demand'

While Phogat's family has been demanding for CBI to take over the investigation for many days, the announcement was made by CM Sawant on Monday. CM Sawant said that he will "personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry" to transfer the case. Adding that he had complete confidence in the state police, he said that it is "the people's demand".

Twitter Post What did CM Sawant say?

CORRECTION | Sonali Phogat death | Following the people's demand, especially that of her daughter*, for CBI probe we're handing it over to CBI today. I'm writing to Home Minister. We trust our Police they're doing good investigation but it's people's demand: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/g33ZsnRsdM — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

Daughter 'We have no hopes from the government…'

Notably, CM Sawant said that Phogat's daughter, Yashodhara, had been demanding a CBI probe. "We demand a CBI investigation into the case. We have no hopes from the government now, received no assurance from them," Yashodhara told ANI on Sunday. The family of the 42-year-old celebrity also met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar last month to request a transfer of the case.

Twitter Post Watch: Khap mahapanchayat in Hisar demands CBI probe

Haryana | Khap mahapanchayat is being held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat pic.twitter.com/IaG2anLzDx — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Police Police teams investigated in Haryana

While investigating her murder last week, the police forces of Goa and Haryana found that some expensive cars and pricey furniture had gone missing from her Haryana farmhouse. Earlier, the police said Sudhir Sangwan, Phogat's aide, had an eye on her wealth and property worth over Rs. 100 crore. Officials also confirmed that Phogat was drugged with methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth.

Death What do we know about the case so far?

Six people have been arrested for Phogat's death in two cases (murder and narcotics), including two of her aides, two alleged drug suppliers, the owner of Goa's Curlie's restaurant, and a computer operator from Haryana. Phogat—reportedly drugged by her aide Sangwan hours before her death—breathed her last in Goa on August 23. Postmortem revealed that she had blunt force injuries on her body.