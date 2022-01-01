2 dead after landslide at mining site in Haryana

Jan 01, 2022

Several people are feared trapped after a landslide in a Haryana mining zone (Photo credits: Flickr/India Water Portal).

At least two people died and several others are feared trapped after a landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani district, Haryana, on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block. The exact number of fatalities has not been ascertained yet. Meanwhile, the district administration has launched a search and rescue operation at the site.

Details 3 people rushed to hospital

The mining workers were reportedly traveling to another site when the landslide occurred, leaving them trapped in their vehicles. Some half a dozen dumper trucks and several machines were trapped under the debris after the incident. State Cabinet Minister JP Dalal reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation. He said three people had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Quote Deceased include migrant from Bihar

(Photo credits: Flickr/India Water Portal).

"A few people have lost their lives and three persons have been taken to a hospital. According to the mining contractor here, there could be three-four more people trapped inside," Dalal, the Agriculture Minister, said. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Toofan Sharma, a native of Bihar, and Binder (23), who hailed from Haryana's Jind district, Bhiwani Chief Medical Officer Raghuvir Shandilya said.

CM In constant touch with local officials: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Representational image).

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a Twitter post he was "saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone." "I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," he added. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also condoled the deaths in a post on Koo.

Developments Mining work was resumed recently

Mining activities in the area had been banned by the National Green Tribunal for several weeks due to air pollution in Delhi and neighboring areas. The ban was recently lifted following which the mining work resumed on Friday. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Haryana over Saturday's incident. "Will there be a judicial inquiry into the mining racket?"

Quote Rescue teams reached site 'after much delay,' MLA alleges

"The district administration is also to be blamed for the laxity with which they initiated the rescue operation. I had been trying to get in touch with them constantly but they reached the site after much delay," Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry told The Indian Express.