Delhi

MCD elections: BJP releases manifesto with big housing plan promise

MCD elections: BJP releases manifesto with big housing plan promise

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 30, 2022, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Puri said the PM-UDAY scheme for unauthorized colonies will benefit 50 lakh people

Upping the ante for the upcoming elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) master plan for MCD. Releasing the manifesto along with the party's Delhi MPs, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs claimed the plan will benefit 1.35 crore residents, including 10 lakh slum dwellers.

Why does this story matter?

The MCD will go to polls on Sunday with BJP trying to retain power in the civic body for a fourth consecutive term.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, has promised 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi if brought to power.

The AAP is pushing hard to end BJP's 15-year-long rule in MCD to get absolute authority in the capital city.

More FAR to enhance living condition of residents: Puri

Citing a draft of the Master Plan 2041, Puri promised an increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) making way for people to construct more on a plot than the current prescribed limit. It would enable residents to redevelop and reconstruct dilapidated structures to enhance living conditions. This is intended to cater to the issue of the increasingly growing population in the national capital.

Recently, 3,024 flats allotted in Kalkaji: Puri

PM Uday Yojana will benefit 50 lakh people in Delhi: Hardeep Singh Purihttps://t.co/FajexTg6Ph pic.twitter.com/P1K1qISYaY — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) November 30, 2022

FAR increased from 133 in 1962 to 200 last year

The FAR was increased to 167 in 1981 under the Master Plan 2001 from 133 in 1962. Last year, it increased to 200. Under Master Plan 2041, it is said to range between 260 and 340. He said that Delhi has an area of around 1,500 square feet, and the population is likely to reach 3 crore by 2041.

Will seek amendment to Delhi Development Act, 1957: BJP

Puri said the Centre will seek amendment to the Delhi Development Act, 1957 in the upcoming session of the Parliament to fast track the implementation of land pooling policy. The Centre will also begin work for the redevelopment of 299 slum clusters in Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) falls under the Central government and Puri currently helms the corresponding ministry.