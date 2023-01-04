India

Air India flight horror: Drunk man urinates on woman co-passenger

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 04, 2023, 12:00 pm 3 min read

A drunk man reportedly urinated on an elderly woman in a business class aisle seat of an Air India flight traveling from New York to Delhi on November 26

After landing, he walked off scot-free as the crew didn't try to stop him despite being fully aware of the situation. Later, Air India filed a police complaint in the matter.

Probe ordered after she wrote to Tata Sons chairman

The airline ordered an investigation into the matter only after the woman reportedly sent a letter to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, which owns Air India. The aggrieved septuagenarian wrote that the crew didn't manage the situation proactively, which was traumatic for her. No efforts were made to ensure her safety and comfort, she alleged in the letter.

Accused continued flashing after urinating

Soon after flight AI-102 departed from New York City's JFK Airport at around 1 pm (local time), lunch was served, following which the lights were turned off. It was then that the accused, completely drunk, walked up to the woman sitting beside the aisle. He unzipped his pants, urinated on her, and continued flashing his private parts to her.

Crew gave her pajamas, slippers

The accused moved only after another co-passenger asked him to leave. The elderly woman's clothes, shoes, bag, and seat were completely soaked in urine, the letter said. She immediately informed the cabin crew about the incident, which a stewardess verified, and sprayed disinfectant on the woman's bag and shoes. The crew then gave her pajamas and disposable slippers to change into.

Woman sat on crew seat for the remaining duration

She didn't want to return to the urinated seat and stood near the toilet for about 20 minutes. Following this, she was given a narrow crew seat where she sat for an hour before being asked to return to her seat, on which the crew had put sheets. She was given another crew seat two hours later, where she sat for the remaining time.

Several seats were vacant in the first class

A fellow passenger later told her that several seats were vacant in the first class, but the crew didn't prioritize her, the letter said. After landing, the crew told her that they would provide her a wheelchair to ensure smooth customs clearance. However, she was left waiting at the checkpoint for 30 minutes and had to collect her luggage on her own.

Not a first for Air India

A similar incident occurred on an Air India flight traveling from New York to Delhi in 2018 when a drunk man urinated on the seat of a woman passenger. The woman's daughter tweeted about the incident, prompting the Civil Aviation Ministry to seek a report.