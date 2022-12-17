Delhi

Man throws 2-year-old son from balcony after fight with wife

Police has registered case under Section 307 (attempt to murder)

In a horrific incident, a man threw his two-year-old son from a three-story building before jumping off following an alleged fight with his wife in Delhi, NDTV reported. The father-son was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with significant injuries, according to officials. They said the incident was reported from a slum in New Delhi's Kalkaji district on Friday.

The couple is estranged over a dispute: Police

The accused Man Singh (30) and his wife Puja had been living apart for a few months as a result of a disagreement, the police said. They said that Puja and her two kids were now residing at her grandmother's house in Kalkaji. Singh arrived to see them last night and the couple got into a "heated argument" which led to the incident.

Singh threw his son on the concrete

Delhi | A 30-year-old Man Singh allegedly jumped from the third floor after throwing his 2-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Kalkaji. Both, the accused father and son are admitted to a hospital for treatment: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

Police register attempt to murder case

Police said a case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder). They claimed Singh led to the extreme step in a fit of rage. Meanwhile, Puja's grandmother alleged that Singh was under the influence of alcohol last night when he came to her house to meet his family.

Similar incident in the recent past

This incident happened only one day after a teacher reportedly struck a Class 5 pupil with a pair of scissors and tossed the youngster from the first floor of a classroom in central Delhi's Model Basti neighborhood. The instructor, who works for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has been suspended and held by the police, and an investigation has been launched.