The top advisory body of the Union Health Ministry will meet on Monday to discuss the new version of coronavirus, which has forced the United Kingdom to impose new restrictions during the holiday season and prompted other European nations to ban travel from the country. Experts from AIIMS, ICMR, and a representative from WHO will attend the meeting, reports IE. Here are more details.

Background What do we know about the new version of coronavirus?

The variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, which was found in the UK has been dubbed VUI - 202012/01. It's 70% more transmissible. To give a perspective, until a few weeks ago, the new strain was associated with 10-15% coronavirus cases in a few areas. Last week, it was associated with nearly 60% of cases in London, reports The Guardian.

Statement This appears to be an important variant: British expert

On Sunday, Britain's top advisory body, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), released a summary on the new variant. Dr. Muge Cevik, a member of the group said, "Although the results depend on the quality and quantity of data you feed it, this appears to be an important variant based on genetic data." Notably, mutations in viruses aren't uncommon.

Spike protein The mutation in spike protein has alarmed scientists

The scientists are particularly concerned about the changes in the new version's spike protein. The spike protein is a part of the virus which allows it to compromise cells in the lungs, etc. Stuart Neil, a professor of virology at King's College London, told The Guardian that the spike protein can significantly improve the virus' ability to interact with a receptor called ACE-2.

Vaccine Vaccines might work, but new strain could become resistant

So far, there isn't enough evidence to suggest that vaccines would be rendered useless against this new strain. Sir Patrick Vallance, Britain's top adviser, hoped doses will work. But microbiologists feel this version could become vaccine-resistant. "Whilst it may not be actually resistant, it may not take so many changes after this for it to get there," said Ravindra Gupta from the University of Cambridge.

Lockdown Subsequently, Britain imposed lockdown ahead of Christmas

Last week, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed that the situation sparked due to this new strain is "out of control." And from Sunday, the government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, imposed a lockdown in London and southeast England, affecting more than 16 million Britons. The permission given to three households to interact for five days over the festive period was rolled back.

Quote Johnson revealed why the new restrictions were important

"When the virus changes its method of attack, we must change our method of defense. We have to act on information as we have it because this is now spreading very fast," Johnson said on Saturday.

Meeting As new strain sounded alarm, meeting convened in India

The new strain has left many countries worried, India being one of them. An emergency meeting has been called today, just as the country readies to begin the vaccination program. Just yesterday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan hinted that India may start vaccinating citizens from January 2021. Earlier today, Congress' spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the Indian government should ban travel from the UK.

Twitter Post Congress' Jaiveer Shergill said new strain must be studied

New virus strain in UK it’s impact shows that “it ain’t over till it’s over” - Indian health authorities must study UK strain, ban flights from Uk if required people should not lower their guard merely hearing news of vaccine coz #Covid_19 is unpredictable unforgivable — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) December 21, 2020

Countries France, Germany, and Italy have already sprung to action

Learning from the experience earlier this year, when COVID-19 was relatively new, European countries shut doors for travelers from the UK. France barred people coming from the UK for 48 hours starting Sunday night — even freight carriers have been stopped. Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands suspended flights from the UK and Belgium is planning to close borders to flights and trains.

US US is also studying the new strain