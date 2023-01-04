Delhi

Delhi accident: Victim Anjali Singh's skull fractured, ribs exposed

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 04, 2023, 02:48 pm 3 min read

Delhi accident victim suffered over 40 external injuries

Anjali Singh, the Delhi woman who died after being hit by a vehicle and dragged for 13km on Sunday, sustained more than 40 external injuries. As per the latest reports, her autopsy revealed that her ribs got exposed from her back after the skin peeled away. The report confirmed that the base of Singh's skull was also fractured, and some "brain matter was missing."

Why does this story matter?

The victim worked as a part-time assistant in weddings and other events and was returning from a function on New Year when a car crashed into her scooter in Delhi.

The 20-year-old got stuck in the car's axle and was dragged for over 10km, tearing her clothes and lacerating her body.

Her body was later found naked and thus raised sexual assault suspicions.

Most blood stains found behind front left wheel

As per news agency ANI, most blood stains have been located behind the front left wheel, and there was no sign that Singh was inside the vehicle. The forensic laboratory also received blood samples of the vehicle's occupants for detailed examination. Furthermore, the woman's head was towards the vehicle's trunk as she was pulled by the moving car.

Singh's injuries result of 'blunt force impact': Autopsy report

The autopsy confirmed that all of Singh's injuries were the result of "blunt force impact". "All injuries collectively can cause death in the ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bone and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature," the board of doctors has been quoted as saying by the media.

Driver knew Singh was getting dragged: Victim's friend

The victim's friend, who was unharmed and fled the crash sight "out of fear and panic," has claimed that there was no music playing inside the vehicle, and the driver knew that Singh was getting dragged, but he "kept moving the vehicle back and forth."

Vehicle dragged her in forward and backward direction: Singh's friend

"Anjali was continuously screaming, but they didn't stop the vehicle. I fled the spot out of fear and did not inform anyone... I cried a lot," the friend was quoted as saying by the news outlet NDTV. "The vehicle dragged her in forward and backward direction twice before they drove the vehicle forward and she got entangled further," she added.

Union Home Ministry orders forming special probe team

Delhi Police see Singh's friend as a pivotal eyewitness who, with the CCTV footage, could help outline the series of events. The men, arrested just hours after the incident, were also accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other related charges on previous occasions. The Union Home Ministry ordered the formation of a special investigation unit after the horrible incident.

Rs. 10 lakh will be given to victim's family: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia paid a visit to the deceased's residence on Wednesday. "She was the sole bread earner of her family. Rs. 10 lakh will be given to her family, and efforts will be made to provide a job to one of her family members. Unfortunately, BJP is using all powers to destroy Opposition instead of controlling law and order," Sisodia said.

Photos of Sisodia at the residence of the deceased

Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the residence of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/E9gKN3M0bR — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023