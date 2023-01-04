India

Air India: Man gets 30-day ban for urinating on co-passenger

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 04, 2023, 03:37 pm 1 min read

Air India banned a man for urinating on an elderly co-passenger while drunk in a business class of a flight traveling from New York to Delhi on November 26

Air India on Wednesday banned a man from traveling with the airline for 30 days after he urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger in a business class aisle seat of a flight traveling from New York to Delhi on November 26. He was let off after landing and an inquiry was ordered only after she wrote a letter to the chairman of Tata Sons.

Police complaint filed against the man

A police complaint was also filed in the matter following the letter. The aggrieved septuagenarian wrote that the crew didn't manage the situation proactively, which was traumatic for her. No efforts were made to ensure her safety and comfort, she alleged. The accused was completely drunk and the lights were off when he walked up to the elderly woman and urinated on her.