Airtel 5G available in 15 new cities in West Bengal

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 20, 2023, 04:45 pm 2 min read

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in 16 cities in West Bengal (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in 15 more cities in West Bengal, including Berhampore, Durgapur, Dinhata, Asansol, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling. Eligible Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network for free. The company has not yet announced its 5G data plans. Check out the regions that have now received Airtel 5G services.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel commenced the rollout of its 5G services in October 2022.

The company intends to cover major urban cities in India by this year and aims to complete the nationwide rollout of 5G by March 2024. It has already clocked more than a million customers for its 5G network.

Unlike Jio, the telco uses non-standalone 5G technology which utilizes 4G network components.

These cities now have access to Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel 5G Plus is now live in these cities in West Bengal: Berhampore, Old Malda, Raiganj, Durgapur, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Dinhata, Asansol, Burdwan, Cooch Bihar, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Islampur, and Kharagpur. The telco launched its 5G services in Siliguri in October 2022. With the latest rollout, the number of cities where Airtel's 5G network is currently accessible in the state is 16.

Use Airtel Thanks App to check 5G availability

The telco is expanding its next-generation network in a staged manner and will gradually cover other locations. You can check with the Airtel Thanks App to verify if your city has received access to Airtel's 5G services.

How to activate Airtel 5G Plus?

You do not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. Here's what you have to do to activate Airtel 5G Plus. Ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software. Head to Settings on your smartphone, select Mobile Network, and choose Airtel SIM. Now, select the preferred network type and click on the 5G network option.

Users can enjoy superfast access to HD video streaming

"Airtel customers in these sixteen cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Ayan Sarkar, Bharti Airtel CEO, West Bengal. "We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos and more," he added.