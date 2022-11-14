Technology

How Jio and Airtel customers can enable 5G on iPhones

How Jio and Airtel customers can enable 5G on iPhones

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 14, 2022, 05:18 pm 3 min read

Apple will release a stable update for 5G support one eligible iPhones in December

Eligible iPhone users in India can now try 5G services on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel networks. The list of compatible devices includes all iPhones under the 14, 13, and 12 series, along with the iPhone SE (2022). To access 5G, customers will have to download the iOS 16 beta software update, for which they need to be enrolled in Apple's Beta Software Program.

Why does this story matter?

Apple is working with carrier partners to unlock the 5G experience for iPhone users in India.

The brand aims to roll out the support through the stable iOS update in December, following the completion of network validation and testing for quality and performance.

However, anyone who wants to try the service at present can enroll in the Beta Software Program.

How to enroll in the iOS 16 beta program?

The Apple Beta Software Program is a voluntary program that allows iPhone users to test pre-release software. Anyone with a valid Apple ID who accepts the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process can enroll in the program. If you have an iCloud account, Apple recommends you use that. Both the Beta Software Program and software are free.

Users are advised to take backup of their data first

Users can access the latest public betas once they have registered for the Beta Software Program, To download the latest iOS 16 beta update, customers can go to Settings >General >Software Update on their device. Before installing the update, it is recommended to take a backup of the device's data. Also, ensure to have at least 50% battery and a strong Wi-Fi connection.

Once the beta update is downloaded on the supported iPhone, users can also give feedback to Apple regarding the usability and quality of the update through the Feedback Assistant app, which can be accessed from the home screen.

How to enable 5G on eligible iPhones?

The 5G connectivity on eligible iPhones can be enabled by heading to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Voice & Data > 5G. There will be two modes available. The '5G auto' is a 'Smart Data' mode, which will jump to 4G connectivity when 5G signals are weak. The '5G on' mode will establish a 5G connection anyway.

Where are Jio and Airtel 5G services available?

Jio users using iPhone 12 and above, can enjoy 5G services in cities where Jio True 5G has been deployed. The list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Nathdwara, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Airtel users can experience 5G service on their iPhones using the beta update, in eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.