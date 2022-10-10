Technology

Apple iPhone SE 4 will look similar to iPhone XR

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 10, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

iPhone SE 4 may get an iPhone XR-like design (Representative image)

Apple's next-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD screen with a notch. The news has been reported by MacRumors, based on the information received from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) strategist Ross Young, who also states that the iPhone SE 4 will debut in 2024. It is unclear if the handset will get Face ID technology or a side-mounted Touch ID scanner.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple has always incorporated designs of its older handset in the "SE" range. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is likely to reuse the iPhone XR design, as per several industry insiders.

The handset may lack support for Face ID support. As a result, it may sport a less pronounced notch. Additionally, it may also eliminate the "Home" button.

Report Young's past record makes us believe his claims

In October 2021, Young stated that Apple is gearing up to introduce a new iPhone SE model in 2024 with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD and a hole-shaped cut-out for front camera. Well, Apple was really exploring adding the Dynamic Island, but for its 14 Pro models. Young's updated prediction now asserts that SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch display with a notch.

Information iPhone SE 4 will get a iPhone XR-like design

According to leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will switch to an iPhone XR-like design for its next-generation iPhone SE‌ by discarding the Home button. This change is likely to happen since Apple's "SE" range so far has always utilized the designs of previous regular models.

Tip-off Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made the same announcement in the past

Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disclosed that Apple was developing an iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch screen. Now, Young's latest tip-off appears to support Kuo's report. With an all-screen design, the device's bottom bezel will no longer be able to accommodate a capacitive Touch ID Home button. Apple may give iPhone SE 4 a Touch ID button similar to iPad Air and iPad mini.