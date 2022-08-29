Technology

Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, new smartwatches, and more

Written by Mudit Dube Aug 29, 2022

Apple will replace the 'mini' iPhone with a new, non-Pro 'Max' model (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is gearing up to announce a host of new products at its "Far Out" launch event on September 7. While the spotlight will be on the latest clutch of iPhones, a slew of new Apple Watch models, updated iPads, and new AirPods Pro 2 may also make headlines. Here, we unpack everything Apple is likely to announce at the September 7 event.

Smartphones First, let's talk about the iPhones

Apple will reportedly announce four new iPhone models, including the vanilla 14 and 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen and 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. This year, there won't be a "mini" iPhone. Instead, we will see a new iPhone 14 Max that will be similar to the iPhone 14 but with a bigger 6.7-inch display and a larger battery as well.

Pro v/s non-Pro Pro iPhone models will get substantial upgrades

The differences between Pro and non-Pro iPhones will reach a new level this year. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have a new pill-and-hole design, while the 14 and 14 Max will look identical to the iPhone 13. The Pro models will also boast an Always-on Display, better front camera with autofocus, and improved rear cameras, including a new 48MP main sensor.

SoC upgrade iPhone 14 and 14 Max will not get new chipset

Since Apple bifurcated its iPhone line-up into Pro and non-Pro segments, the company has offered the latest chipset on all the handsets. However, this year, only the Pro models are said to feature the company's newest A16 Bionic chipset and upgraded LPDDR5 memory. The less expensive, non-Pro models will retain last year's A15 SoC and LPDDR 4X memory present in the iPhone 13 models.

Wearables Apple Watch Series 8 and new Watch SE

On September 7, we expect to see the new Watch Series 8 with upgraded internals and new watch bands. But the flat-edge design is unlikely to debut this year. Apple may also announce a new Watch SE with revamped design and better internals targeting the budget segment. An Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is also rumored with a titanium body and new S8 chipset.

Information iPad range will likely see upgraded models

Alongside the new iPhones and smartwatches, Apple is expected to introduce updated models of the regular iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro. The Pro tablet will likely get an M2 chipset and a high refresh rate mini-LED display.

New earbuds AirPods Pro 2 could also debut on September 7

Apple is also expected to announce its AirPods Pro (2nd generation) on September 7 with an in-ear design similar to its predecessor. The charging-cum-carry case will have a Type-C port for fast wireless charging and a speaker at the bottom for playing sounds via the "Find My" application. The earbuds will offer ANC, audio sharing, self-adaptive equalization, and spatial audio for dynamic head tracking.