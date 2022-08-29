Technology

Chuwi HiPad Max debuts with 8GB of RAM, 7,000mAh battery

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 29, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The Chuwi HiPad Max offers 512GB of expandable storage (Photo credit: Chuwi)

Chinese electronics brand Chuwi has introduced the HiPad Max as its latest tablet. As for key highlights, the device offers a 10.36-inch 2K display, 8GB of RAM, dual-SIM support, and a 7,000mAh battery with 26.6W fast-charging support. Talking about its availability, the tablet is currently selling exclusively via AliExpress. It bears a price tag of $399.98 (nearly Rs. 32,000) for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration.

China's tablet market is rapidly growing, and homegrown consumer electronics brands like Chuwi are expanding their product lines in an effort to accumulate some portion of Samsung and Apple's market share.

The newly introduced HiPad Max is aimed at gamers and entertainment lovers seeking a tablet with a high-resolution display, sufficient RAM and storage, a quad-speaker setup, and a Qualcomm chipset.

The Chuwi HiPad Max sports a conventional design, featuring a rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels and a centrally-aligned front camera when held horizontally. The tablet flaunts a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits peak brightness, 84% screen-to-body ratio, and Google's Widevine L1 support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.0mm in thickness and weighs 440g.

The Chuwi HiPad Max offers a single 8MP camera on the rear panel, which also shoots HD videos. For selfies and video calls, the tablet has a 5MP snapper at the front.

The Chuwi HiPad Max is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet is shipped with Android 12. Under the hood, it packs a 7,000mAh battery with 26.6W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs with dual-4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port. It houses a quad-speaker setup.

The Chuwi HiPad Max is priced at $399.98 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for its sole 8GB/128GB model. It is already up for grabs via AliExpress in a single Black color option.