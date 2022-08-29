Chuwi HiPad Max debuts with 8GB of RAM, 7,000mAh battery
Chinese electronics brand Chuwi has introduced the HiPad Max as its latest tablet. As for key highlights, the device offers a 10.36-inch 2K display, 8GB of RAM, dual-SIM support, and a 7,000mAh battery with 26.6W fast-charging support. Talking about its availability, the tablet is currently selling exclusively via AliExpress. It bears a price tag of $399.98 (nearly Rs. 32,000) for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration.
- China's tablet market is rapidly growing, and homegrown consumer electronics brands like Chuwi are expanding their product lines in an effort to accumulate some portion of Samsung and Apple's market share.
- The newly introduced HiPad Max is aimed at gamers and entertainment lovers seeking a tablet with a high-resolution display, sufficient RAM and storage, a quad-speaker setup, and a Qualcomm chipset.
The Chuwi HiPad Max sports a conventional design, featuring a rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels and a centrally-aligned front camera when held horizontally. The tablet flaunts a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits peak brightness, 84% screen-to-body ratio, and Google's Widevine L1 support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.0mm in thickness and weighs 440g.
The Chuwi HiPad Max offers a single 8MP camera on the rear panel, which also shoots HD videos. For selfies and video calls, the tablet has a 5MP snapper at the front.
The Chuwi HiPad Max is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet is shipped with Android 12. Under the hood, it packs a 7,000mAh battery with 26.6W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs with dual-4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port. It houses a quad-speaker setup.
The Chuwi HiPad Max is priced at $399.98 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for its sole 8GB/128GB model. It is already up for grabs via AliExpress in a single Black color option.