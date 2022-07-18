Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G gets OxygenOS 12 beta update

OnePlus has released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 update for its Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. Users can install it on their devices manually. According to the changelog, the firmware brings refreshed UI and multiple features to the device along with improvements to the Shelf and Dark Modes. To recall, the handset was announced in February with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G arrived as an upgrade over the Nord CE model. The Nord line-up is known for offering premium features at a competitive price.

The Nord CE 2 5G attracts buyers with a new design, 5G connectivity, fast-charging technology, and good performance.

Once OxygenOS 12 is freely rolled out, the handset will become more appealing to customers.

The users can switch to the open beta version via the local OTA update method. The upgrade brings optimized icons with improved textures, a 2.1 AI System Booster, rectified software algorithm and face recognition, improved dark mode, and access to Scout and Watch Card. It also offers a Work Life Balance feature, automatic mode and layout switching, and diverse styles of lines and colors.

Design and display The smartphone gets an AMOLED screen

The Nord CE 2 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top of the display. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, which offers a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, the handset is 7.8mm thick and weighs 173g.

Information It offers a 64MP main camera

The Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a triple camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) wide selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC powers the device

The Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It can now boot the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 version built on top of the Android 12 operating system. The device houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging technology.