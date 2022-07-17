Technology

Ulefone Armor X6 Pro smartphone goes official: Check price, specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 17, 2022, 08:05 pm 2 min read

The Armor X6 Pro comes with bloatware-free functionality (Photo credit: Ulefone)

Ulefone has introduced Armor X6 Pro as the latest rugged device in its Armor X line-up. The device bears an LCD panel, single rear and front cameras, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Buyers can get the handset in Black as well as Orange shades for $120 (nearly Rs. 9,600) via the brand's official website.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to Ulefone, the Armor X6 Pro is well suited for construction workers, builders, and relief workers.

The device comes with an extra durable body with IP68/IP69K protection and MIL-STD-810G military-grade certifications.

It can withstand water jets, all kinds of fine dust, and immersions for up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5 meters of water.

Details The device bears an LCD display

The Armor X6 Pro has a rugged design with a polycarbonate outer shell and macro-molecule coating for waterproofing. Its front camera is located in the top bezel. Reportedly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and on the rear, it has a single camera. The device has a 5.0-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display. It measures 14.4mm in thickness and weighs 227g.

Information It offers a 13MP rear camera

The Armor X6 Pro has a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with a dual LED flash. For selfies, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper. It can record Full-HD videos via its rear camera.

Internals The handset packs 4GB of RAM

The Armor X6 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device ships with the latest Android 12 OS and houses a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port.

Information Ulefone Armor X6 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Armor X6 Pro is offered in Black and Orange colors. It is up for grabs in a sole 4GB/32GB configuration. Buyers can purchase the device via the brand's official website for $120 (around Rs. 9.600).

