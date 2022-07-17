Ulefone Armor X6 Pro smartphone goes official: Check price, specifications
Ulefone has introduced Armor X6 Pro as the latest rugged device in its Armor X line-up. The device bears an LCD panel, single rear and front cameras, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Buyers can get the handset in Black as well as Orange shades for $120 (nearly Rs. 9,600) via the brand's official website.
- According to Ulefone, the Armor X6 Pro is well suited for construction workers, builders, and relief workers.
- The device comes with an extra durable body with IP68/IP69K protection and MIL-STD-810G military-grade certifications.
- It can withstand water jets, all kinds of fine dust, and immersions for up to 30 minutes in up to 1.5 meters of water.
The Armor X6 Pro has a rugged design with a polycarbonate outer shell and macro-molecule coating for waterproofing. Its front camera is located in the top bezel. Reportedly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and on the rear, it has a single camera. The device has a 5.0-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display. It measures 14.4mm in thickness and weighs 227g.
The Armor X6 Pro has a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with a dual LED flash. For selfies, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper. It can record Full-HD videos via its rear camera.
The Armor X6 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device ships with the latest Android 12 OS and houses a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port.
The Armor X6 Pro is offered in Black and Orange colors. It is up for grabs in a sole 4GB/32GB configuration. Buyers can purchase the device via the brand's official website for $120 (around Rs. 9.600).