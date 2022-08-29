Technology

OnePlus 10T gets Android 12-based OxygenOS update: What's new?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 29, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The OnePlus 10T offers a 360-degree antenna layout and a 'SmartLink' feature

OnePlus has rolled out a new software update for its OnePlus 10T smartphone. According to the changelog, the firmware brings in several bug fixes regarding the SuperVOOC charging, as well as camera optimizations, including enhanced portrait mode and ultra-wide shots. It also improves general system stability and improves background app functioning, the device's display, and the fingerprint scanner's algorithm.

According to the official community forums, the Android 12-based OxygenOS A.06 update for the OnePlus 10T carries firmware version CPH2413_11.A.06​. As always, this incremental OTA update is getting rolled out in a staggered manner to a small percentage of users first. However, its broader rollout will begin in a few days. To manually check for it, go to Settings > System > System updates.

Design and display The handset promises 720Hz of touch response rate

The OnePlus 10T sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It has a 10 Pro-like rear layout. The device flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 960-nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes in Jade Green and Moonstone Black shades.

Information It flaunts a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The OnePlus 10T has a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro lens. On the front, the device sports a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals The smartphone offers up to 16GB of RAM

The OnePlus 10T draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. Also, it houses a 3D Cooling System 2.0. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

