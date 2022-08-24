Technology

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arriving in India on September 8

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 24, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have support for 50W wireless fast-charging

Motorola is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship model, the Edge 30 Ultra in India on September 8. It will debut alongside the Edge 30 Lite and Edge 30 Fusion handsets. According to the reports, the device will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 200MP rear camera, and a 144Hz OLED screen. It will offer support for 125W fast charging.

Motorola is actively teasing the launch of its latest Edge series models in India.

The Edge 30 Ultra will arrive as a rebranded version of the Moto X30 Pro, launched in China a few days ago.

In the Indian market, Motorola's newest Edge series device will aim to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Vivo X80 Pro.

Design and display The device will offer 1,500Hz instant touch sampling rate

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim and proportional bezels, curved edges, and an optical under-display fingerprint reader. The device will boast a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,250-nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, 1,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, it will be 8.39mm thick and weigh 198.5g.

Cameras The phone will boast a 200MP main camera with OIS

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's triple rear camera arrangement will offer a 200MP (f/1.95, OIS) primary snapper with a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) 117-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it will feature a 60MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. The device will be capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps via rear setup.

Internals The handset will support 125W fast-charging

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It may come paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device will boot Android 12-based MYUI 4.0, and pack a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. For reference, its Chinese counterpart, the X30 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,000) for its base 8GB/128GB model.

