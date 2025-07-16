'War' actor to play young Surpanakha in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

Fifteen-year-old actor Dishita Sehgal, known for Baby, Dear Zindagi, and War, has been cast to play the role of younger Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari 's upcoming film Ramayana . The ambitious mythological epic boasts of an ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Rakul Preet Singh as the adult Surpanakha.

Upcoming film Sehgal shot 'Ramayana' earlier this year A source told Times Entertainment, "[Sehgal] went through a series of auditions and look tests for the role before getting selected." "She shot her portion earlier this year. Being part of such a highly anticipated project, she is obviously quite excited," they added. Recently, she also filmed an advertisement with badminton star PV Sindhu. Moreover, Sehgal is now being selective about acting projects as she is currently in Class 10 and wants to focus on her studies.

Career progression Her journey in Bollywood Sehgal, who started her career with TV advertisements at the age of four, has been steadily making a name for herself in the industry. Her Bollywood debut came with Baby, where she played Akshay Kumar's daughter. She later appeared in Dear Zindagi as Alia Bhatt's younger version and then in Hindi Medium, too. She also acted in the action blockbuster War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.