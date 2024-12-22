Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran actor Sheeba Chadha has confirmed her role as Manthara in the upcoming 'Ramayana' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. She also revealed her involvement in a small film 'Palatwar' and the second season of 'Trial'.

Sheeba Chadha confirms playing Manthara in 'Ramayana'

By Isha Sharma 01:39 pm Dec 22, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sheeba Chadha recently sat down with Zoom to discuss her remarkable 25-year journey in the film industry. Known for her roles in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Parzania, Luck By Chance, and Maja Ma, Chadha has proven her versatility over the years. During the conversation, she also confirmed her role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

'Ramayana' and other upcoming projects

The veteran actor said, "Yes, Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi is coming. I'm playing Manthara in that...that's one of the things." "I am shooting for a small film. It might be interesting. It's called Palatwar and I've got quite an interesting role in that." "We've also just shot Trial season 2 which I'm excited about."

Chadha's secret to career longevity and role selection

When asked about the secret to her long-standing career, Chadha said, "I don't know, there is no formula. I think it's just to keep on doing the work." She stressed on being honest and having integrity in work, adding some projects are more conducive for actors while others require struggle. About her decision to join Bandish Bandits, she said her love for Indian classical music and the show's wonderful story were major draws.

Chadha's aspirations for future roles and career highlights

Chadha said she wants roles that have strength, presence, and value to the story. "I would love to have just more and more nuance in the story, more nuance in the character, more surprise," she said. Looking back at her career highlights, she named films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Talaash as important milestones. She also loves her roles in Badhaai Do and Dr. G.

Chadha's international projects

Chadha has also dabbled in international projects, including an English film adaptation of Hamlet with Riz Ahmed and a German Netflix series, The Signal. In 2025, she will be seen in a second project with Ahmed, an Amazon web series shot in London over two and a half months.