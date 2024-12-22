Summarize Simplifying... In short Jennifer Lopez immersed herself in the role of Judy Robles for the sports drama 'Unstoppable', using a method similar to her preparation for 'Selena'.

Lopez shared a special connection with Judy, bonding over motherhood, and found the first screening of the film an "amazing experience".

Jennifer Lopez stars in 'Unstoppable'

How Jennifer Lopez prepared for sports drama 'Unstoppable'

By Isha Sharma 01:11 pm Dec 22, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her upcoming film Unstoppable. Speaking to The New Indian Express, she talked about the allure of portraying "relatable and inspirational" characters such as Judy in Unstoppable. "I loved it from the moment I read the script. It's victorious and such an inspiring story... It's always important for me to play characters like Judy." The film is based on the life of physically challenged wrestler Anthony Robles, with Lopez playing his mother, Judy.

'A very important story...': Lopez on the film

Talking about her preparation for the biographical sports drama, she said, "I still use the process I did for Selena." "It is kind of inundating myself with as much information as I can find, knowing it was a true story, reading the script, liking the script. I felt like I was signing on to do a small part in a very important story about Anthony Robles, and then I realized how big a part Judy Robles was."

'Unstoppable' is not just about wrestling, says Lopez

Lopez clarified that Unstoppable, a true story set in the world of wrestling, is not just about the sport. She explained, "This is not so much about wrestling; it's about the things that we wrestle with in our lives. It's just a really beautiful family story." Robles is played by Jharrel Jerome, a one-legged wrestler who overcame physical and psychological challenges to achieve extraordinary success.

Lopez's bond with Judy and first screening experience

Lopez also shared her experience of meeting Judy virtually for the first time. She said, "We bonded on being mothers and wanting the best for our children." The actor also recalled sitting next to Judy during the first screening of Unstoppable, calling it an "amazing experience." "I was happy with some of the things that I had done and I thought everybody did such a great job," she added.