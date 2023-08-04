Best Hollywood rom-coms for the hopeless romantic in you

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 04, 2023 | 10:43 am 2 min read

Top Hollywood rom-com films to watch

At the end of a bad day or a stressful week, the most comfort one can find is in watching a rom-com, cliche or unconventional, with a bowl of ice cream or a glass of wine. Here are five Hollywood rom-coms for all the hopeless romantics out there. So, grab some tissues for an emotional roller-coaster, shedding a tear or two with a smile.

'When Harry Met Sally...'

The 1989 film Harry Met Sally... has to be the most recommended film to date in the rom-com genre. Starring Billy Crystal as Harry and Meg Ryan as Sally, it follows the duo from the moment they first meet in Chicago before embarking on a cross-country road trip, through a series of chance encounters in New York City over the course of 12 years.

'You've Got Mail'

Filmmaker Nora Ephron's 1998 romantic-comedy film You've Got Mail stars Tom Hanks and Ryan in the lead. Inspired by the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László which has been later remade and adapted several times, the film follows two book shop owners who meet online and fall in love unaware of the fact that they are business rivals in real life.

'500 Days of Summer'

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zoey Deschanel, the 2009 American rom-com 500 Days of Summer follows the story of the protagonist and his memories of his beautiful failed relationship. In an effort to understand what went wrong and how he might win her back, a hopeless romantic reflects on his connection with the girl he believes to be his soul mate after she dumps him.

'Leap Year'

Leap Year stars Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. The film follows a real estate agent who travels to Ireland to meet up with her boyfriend on leap day, the day believed to be customary for women to make marriage proposals to men in Ireland. She hires an Irish innkeeper to drive her to her boyfriend's house which further complicates the situation.

'The Wedding Planner'

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey, the 2001 Hollywood rom-com The Wedding Planner is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film captures what happens when San Francisco's most popular wedding planner, who is well-versed in law with a busy yet simple life, falls in love with a doctor who is the groom of her career's biggest wedding project.

