Kevin Spacey acquitted in sexual assault trial: Key highlights

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 27, 2023 | 10:52 am 2 min read

The sexual offence allegations against Kevin Spacey surfaced in 2017

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after he was acquitted of 12 charges, including sexual offense. The trial was being heard by a United Kindom court in London. From the accusations leveled against him to his acquittal and his "tearful" moment inside the courtroom, here are the trial highlights that you must know about.

'I am enormously grateful to the jury'

When the jury announced their verdict, Spacey thanked the jury at the Southwark Crown Court with tears in his eyes. After coming out of the court, a "humbled" Spacey said, "I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision."

Jurors deliberated for over 12 hours

Spacey's trial went on for four weeks before the verdict was pronounced on Wednesday. The jurors deliberated for more than 12 hours on multiple charges, of which they reached a majority on at least nine counts. Spacey had pleaded non-guilty of all the charges while the prosecutor had accused him in the court of being a "sexual bully."

Charges and accusations against Spacey

The jurors were deliberating 12 charges. These included some serious sexual offense charges leveled by four men. One of the men accused Spacey of sitting in the front of a car and grabbing the man's private part. The fourth man accused the actor of performing oral sex on him while he was sleeping. The alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2013.

Life after sexual offense accusations

Spacey twice won an Academy Award, in 1996 and 2000. He won his first Oscar as the Best Supporting Actor for the movie The Unusual Suspects while the other one was in 2000 for Best Actor for American Beauty. After the allegations were leveled in 2017, he was ousted from Netflix's House of Cards. He recently said that he wishes to revive his career.

