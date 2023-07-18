'Barbie' actor Simu Liu wants to work in Bollywood

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 11:33 am 2 min read

Simu Liu expresses his wish to work in Bollywood

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is in huge buzz and is set to release on Friday. The anticipation is high as it is set to clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Social media is flooded with "Barbenheimer" memes and fans are expecting a gala weekend in theaters. Amid all this, Barbie actor Simu Liu expressed his wish to work in a Bollywood film in a recent interview.

Liu pointed out similarities between 'Barbie' and Bollywood

The actor spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed his love for RRR. He drew some similarities between Barbie and Bollywood, and said, "There's, you know, just the focus on musicality. There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing." The actor loves Bollywood films and wants to be a part of any film.

Liu's wish to do a Bollywood dance number

Liu said, "I'm putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen." Liu will be seen as Ken in Barbie. The fantasy comedy film stars Margot Robbie as the titular character. The cast includes Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, and John Cena, among others.

