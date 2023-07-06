Entertainment

How did Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro die? Drena reveals

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 02:12 pm 1 min read

The reason behind Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's death is out

Veteran actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died recently. The untimely death of the 19-year-old took social media by storm. As many wondered about the reason behind his death, his mother Drena De Niro has now revealed it while answering a netizen. On Sunday, the teenager was found lying unconscious and unresponsive and was later declared dead.

The reason behind his death

Drena revealed the cause of the death while replying to a comment. She wrote, "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f*cking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever." Drena is The Intern actor's adoptive daughter. She is an actor and a filmmaker.

