How did Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro die? Drena reveals
Veteran actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died recently. The untimely death of the 19-year-old took social media by storm. As many wondered about the reason behind his death, his mother Drena De Niro has now revealed it while answering a netizen. On Sunday, the teenager was found lying unconscious and unresponsive and was later declared dead.
The reason behind his death
Drena revealed the cause of the death while replying to a comment. She wrote, "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f*cking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever." Drena is The Intern actor's adoptive daughter. She is an actor and a filmmaker.