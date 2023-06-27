Entertainment

'Titanic' actor Lew Palter (94) succumbs to lung cancer

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 27, 2023

Late actor Lew Palter is now survived by his daughter, Catherine Palter

Veteran actor Lew Palter, best known for the role of Isidor Straus in James Cameron's Titanic, is no more. The 94-year-old actor, who played the role of the department store magnate, died of lung cancer on May 21, said The Hollywood Reporter. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Catherine Palter, who said that the actor passed away at his Los Angeles home.

Before becoming an actor, he was an acting teacher

The veteran actor started his career as a faculty member at the CalArts School of Theater. He joined the theater school in the year 1971 and later became a director at the Santa Clarita School. Palter retired from the director's post in 2012 but continued to conduct various acting workshops, including at Carnegie Mellon, UCLA, and Edinburgh.

A look at his acting graph

Apart from being cast in Titanic, Palter was also seen as a Supreme Court judge in 1981's film First Monday in October. He was also seen in Hill Street Blues, The Flying Nun, and L.A. Law, playing character roles. Palter also essayed the character of an LAPD detective in the Judd Hirsch starrer Delvecchio series which aired during 1976-77.

CalArts School of Theater paid tribute to Palter

Soon after the news of his sad demise came to the fore, the CalArts School of Theater issued a statement to condole Palter's death. "Lew loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same. He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect, and humor in every scene, play, and class," said Dean Travis Preston through the statement.

Everything thing to about Palter, including his 'Titanic' role

Born as Leon Louis on November 3, 1928, Palter attained his graduate degree from Tufts University. He later went to Alfred University for post-graduation, followed by Ph.D. in theater from Northwestern University. Palter's character in Titanic was one of the wealthiest passengers onboard. He refused to get on a lifeboat to let women and children save their lives first.

