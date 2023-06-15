Entertainment

Happy birthday, Courteney Cox: Popular titles of the actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 15, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Courteney Cox turned a year older on Thursday (june 15)

The first thing that pops into one's mind when thinking of Courteney Cox is the cult sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S which featured her as Monica Geller. Although F.R.I.E.N.D.S was her breakthrough project, Cox is also famous for playing Gale Weathers in every installment of the Scream franchise. On her 59th birthday on Thursday (June 15), let's rewind to other popular roles that brought her fame.

'Scream' franchise

While Cox was loved as Geller, her role in Scream was that of a semi-antagonist. She played a cutthroat journalist who would go to any extent to get a story. Eventually, Cox married David Arquette in the franchise, as well as in real life. The six-part franchise was first dropped in 1996. Since then, Cox reprised her role for every installment.

'Cougar Town'

Similar to F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Cougar Town is also a comedy series that revolves around a group of friends. But, in this show, coffee was replaced with wine, and New York with Florida. The series aired from 2009 to 2015 with Cox essaying the role of Jules Cobb, a divorcee and a single mother who wants to explore the world of dating.

'Dirt'

Dirt did not only feature Cox as its lead actor but also as a producer. The show which released two seasons in 2007, was jointly produced by Cox and her ex-husband Arquette. It stars Cox and Ian Hart in the lead as Lucy Spiller and Don Konkey, respectively. Apart from Scream, Cox played a journalist in Dirt too as the editor-in-chief of a magazine.

'Shining Vale'

A horror-comedy series, Shining Vale was renewed for two seasons. It starred Cox as an author who gains popularity by writing raunchy female empowerment novels. Her character Patricia Phelps is shown as a former wild child. Soon, Phelps moves into a new house with her family. The house which has a terrible history, makes Cox feel like she is possessed.

