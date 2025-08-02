Singer Jeannie Seely (85) dies: Exploring her life and career

Jeannie Seely, the renowned country music singer famous for her hit song Don't Touch Me, has died at the age of 85. Don Murry Grubbs, her publicist, confirmed the news. He revealed she passed away on Friday due to complications from an intestinal infection. Known as "Miss Country Soul" for her distinctive singing style, Seely was a pioneer for women in country music and a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry since 1967.

Seely was born in July 1940 in Titusville, Pennsylvania, where her love for country music began at an early age. She performed on local radio shows and appeared on local TV as a child. In her early 20s, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career and worked at Liberty and Imperial Records in Hollywood while continuing to write and record songs.

The Grammy-winning artist made history with her music, breaking barriers for female artists in a male-dominated industry. She had several country hits in the '60s and '70s, including three Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart: Don't Touch Me, I'll Love You More (Than You Need), and Can I Sleep In Your Arms? Her songs have been covered by numerous artists such as Merle Haggard, Ray Price, Ernest Tubb, Connie Smith, Grandpa Jones, and Little Jimmy Dickens.

Seely never stopped working in the industry well into her later years. In 2018, she started hosting the weekly Sundays with Seely on Willie Nelson's Willie Roadhouse SiriusXM channel. That same year, she was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame. Interestingly, she appeared nearly 5,400 times at the Grand Ole Opry since joining in 1967.