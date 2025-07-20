Charli XCX marries George Daniel: Exploring their relationship timeline

Singer-songwriter Charli XCX (32) and The 1975 drummer George Daniel are now husband and wife! The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in London on Saturday, July 19, reported the Daily Mail. Photos from the event have since surfaced online, showing the bride in a stunning off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood minidress and the groom in a black suit.

Ceremony insights The couple were seen outside the registry office The intimate ceremony was reportedly attended by around 20 guests. Members of Daniel's band were present, but frontman Matty Healy was missing. The couple was seen holding hands outside what appeared to be a London registry office, surrounded by close family and friends. Charli completed her bridal look with white heels and a few accessories, while George looked sharp in his black suit paired with a white shirt.

Twitter Post Take a look at some photos from the ceremony i love it so much when hot people date hot people 🫶🏼



Charlie xcx got married to George Daniel 🌹 pic.twitter.com/hvkf28BXWW — awkquarian.eth (💫,💫) (@rakshitaphilip) July 19, 2025

Relationship timeline The couple's love story Charli and George first met while working on the song Spinning in March 2021. Their friendship soon blossomed into a romance, which they eventually confirmed in May 2022. In January 2023, Charli gushed over Daniel on X, "My boyfriend is really hot AND he's a great producer. Who says men can't multitask???" They made their first red carpet appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March and got engaged in November 2023.