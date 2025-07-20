Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' begins filming in August 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will kick off the shooting for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, in the first week of August, reported Mid-Day. The movie is based on Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu's chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022). After months of preparation, the team is all set to begin filming at Mumbai 's Mehboob Studio.

Filming details Set for Galwan battle being erected at Mehboob Studio A source close to the production said, "The design team is currently building a set, which will be ready by the end of the month." The shoot at Mehboob Studio will last for 10-12 days before moving to Ladakh. "The Mehboob Studio schedule is crucial as [the team] has to shoot some of the early character-building moments there before the team heads to Ladakh for high-octane action," added the source.

Production insights Khan to begin shooting for the film next month The source also revealed that the art and production design team has been working tirelessly to recreate textures inside the studio. "It's a detailed set that will add authenticity to the story," they added. Khan will be present from day one of the shoot, which is expected to be intense with combat training, night shoots, and simulated battle scenes scheduled for Ladakh. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese armed personnel.