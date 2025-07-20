Saif stabbing: Accused files second bail plea, calls FIR 'imaginary'

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad , a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in January, filed a second bail application on Friday. The plea claims that there is no material to connect him with the case and alleges illegal arrest. "The present FIR is nothing but an imaginary story of the complainant. Therefore, he prays for bail," the plea said. The next hearing is scheduled for July 21.

Legal proceedings Shehzad had filed a bail application in March Shehzad had filed a bail application in March but withdrew it before the court could hear it. The accused was arrested from a labor camp in Thane three days after the attack on Khan at his Bandra residence in January. Per reports, he allegedly broke into Khan's (54) house for robbery and stabbed him multiple times when confronted.

Defense argument Plea states investigation almost complete, filing of charge sheet pending In his latest bail application, Shehzad has claimed that he is innocent and has no previous criminal record. His plea states that the investigation into the incident is almost complete and only the filing of the chargesheet is pending. The accused also raised concerns over the legality of his arrest.

Legal strategy 'Crucial evidence already with the prosecution' Shehzad's lawyers, Vipul Dushing and Ajay Gawli, have argued in the petition that their client has been in jail since January and there is no chance of a speedy trial due to case pendency. They stated that crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, is already with the prosecution. The plea added that there is no threat of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.