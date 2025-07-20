Next Article
Kapil Sharma's cafe reopens after shooting; fans rally behind him
Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, is back open after a scary shooting just days into business.
The cafe was hit with nine bullets on July 9, and Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi later claimed responsibility.
Cafe promises to keep spreading warmth and positivity
Sharma shared the reopening news on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support.
The cafe promised to keep spreading warmth and positivity, and fans quickly rallied behind Sharma online—showing that even after a tough setback, the community spirit is still strong.